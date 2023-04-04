Home

14 Flights Diverted From Bengaluru Airport Due To Heavy Rains; Vehicular Movement Affected

Strong crosswinds and heavy rain with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM, an airport official said.

Bengaluru Rains: Fourteen flights were diverted from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday evening due to bad weather. The city witnessed a heavy downpour near Devanahalli on the city outskirts where the airport is located. Strong crosswinds and heavy rain with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM, an airport official said.

“Overall 14 flights were diverted. 12 were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and one to Hyderabad. Airline-wise count – seven Indigo Flights, three Vistara, two Akasa Airlines and one each of Go Air and Air India. Six departures were delayed,” the official told PTI.

“Flights diverted to Chennai are being refuelled and will return to Bengaluru shortly,” an official said.

At the time of filing of this story, normal operations have resumed at Bengaluru Airport.

According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm of rainfall on Tuesday evening.

