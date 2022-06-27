Shivamogga: Following the provision of antibiotic injections in the Sagar town of Karnataka’s Shivamogga region, the condition of 14 youngsters who had been hospitalised due to cold and fever deteriorated. Four of the hospitalised kids had developed severe conditions and were moved to the Shivamogga District Hospital on Monday. The children were admitted to the hospital after contracting a cold and fever, according to the health officials.Also Read - Mood Swings, Rashes and Stomach Ache: Long Covid Symptoms in Infected Kids Can Last For 2 Months. Deets Here

On Sunday night, the nurses injected them with antibiotics. The children developed symptoms like severe fever and shivering right after the administration of injections. Health authorities administered medicines to the children while they verified the effectiveness of the antibiotics employed.

Haratalu Halappa, a local BJP MLA, rushed to the scene and gave the health authorities orders to investigate the situation and treat the children with the necessary medicine.

“I reached the hospital immediately after coming to know about the incident. Have given instructions to the health authorities to immediately attend to the children. It is assumed to be an allergy as of now. As far as the drug is concerned, we will verify who and from where it was supplied,” MLA Halappa stated.

“I pray to God and keep hopes on our doctors for the recovery of children. The doctors are putting in efforts,” he said.

(Written by Vidushi Agarwal/ Inputs from IANS)