Bengaluru: In yet another crime against a minor girl, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bengaluru by a group of boys known to her, the police said on Saturday.Also Read - Video: Just 4 Months After Inauguration, Newly Constructed Road Caves In Bengaluru

A complaint in this regard has been lodged by the parents of the victim with the Byatarayanapura police station demanding action against the accused persons. Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

The police have lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and taken a few accused into custody while a manhunt is launched for the absconding. Also Read - Recovery Of Two Headless Bodies In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal Creates Sensation, Heads Still Missing

According to the police, the girl was known to the accused for the past two years. The accused persons also allegedly took photographs of the victim.