Autorickshaw Explodes in Karnataka’s Mangaluru: Driver, Passenger Injured; Admitted To Hospital

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and asked people to remain calm as they investigate the cause of the explosion.

Updated: November 19, 2022 8:50 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Mangaluru: At least two people were injured as an autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru city in Karnataka on Saturday. However, no report of any casualty has been reported so far. An investigation in the autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru has been initiated.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and asked people to remain calm as they investigate the cause of the explosion. Mangaluru police chief N Sasikumar said people should not panic.


Visuals of the incident shared on social media showed the autorickshaw exploded after it came to a stop on a road and near a building where construction work is going on.

As per the video, a passenger was carrying a plastic bag, which caught fire and spread to the vehicle.

Giving details, the Mangaluru Police said they are doing investigation and checking the contents of the bag that the passenger was carrying.

Published Date: November 19, 2022 8:44 PM IST

Updated Date: November 19, 2022 8:50 PM IST