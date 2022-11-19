Autorickshaw Explodes in Karnataka’s Mangaluru: Driver, Passenger Injured; Admitted To Hospital

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and asked people to remain calm as they investigate the cause of the explosion.

Mangaluru: At least two people were injured as an autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru city in Karnataka on Saturday. However, no report of any casualty has been reported so far. An investigation in the autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru has been initiated.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and asked people to remain calm as they investigate the cause of the explosion. Mangaluru police chief N Sasikumar said people should not panic.

Karnataka | At around 5pm today, an autorickshaw caught fire in the Kankanadi PS area. The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger riding in the auto. Autodriver & passenger have sustained burn injuries,admitted to hospital: N Shashi Kumar, CP Mangaluru City pic.twitter.com/JuG9P1Sn6T — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Visuals of the incident shared on social media showed the autorickshaw exploded after it came to a stop on a road and near a building where construction work is going on.

As per the video, a passenger was carrying a plastic bag, which caught fire and spread to the vehicle.

Giving details, the Mangaluru Police said they are doing investigation and checking the contents of the bag that the passenger was carrying.