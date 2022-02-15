Shivamogga: The row over the hijab continued to spike in Karnataka schools on Tuesday after it was learnt that students at some schools in Udupi and Shivamogga district refused to appear for the exams as they were not allowed inside the exam hall for wearing hijab. Those who were not allowed inside the exam hall included two students from a state-run school in Udupi. One of the parents of the student told NDTV that the school threatened the girl with police action if she refused to remove the hijab.Also Read - Hijab Row Escalates As Schools Reopen, Students Asked to Remove Headscarves to Attend Classes

Speaking to the news channel, the parents said the hijab ban was not there before and added that the children were made to sit in separate rooms. The parent further stated that the teachers on Monday shouted at the children for wearing the hijab to exam hall. Also Read - Hijab Row: Pre-University, Degree Colleges In Karnataka To Reopen From Febuary 16

The parent also alleged that the school said ‘those in hijab sit outside, those without attend classes’. Also Read - Leaving Hijab Issue To College Panel Completely Illegal, Says Petitioner; Hearing Deferred Till Tomorrow

However, a district official refuted the allegation and told news agency ANI that students wearing hijabs were not made to sit separately.

“Our children want to wear the hijab and they want an education. Hindu students wear vermilion… Christian students wear a rosary (so) what is wrong if our children wear the hijab?” the parent asked.

In the meantime, the students of a school in Kodagu district staged a protest against the hijab ban.

Shut for a week over the hijab row, the schools across the state re-opened (up to Class 9) on Monday to disturbing scenes of young girls being forced to “remove that (hijabs)” before attending classes.

The controversy began last month after students at a Udupi college refused to remove the hijab despite orders from teachers.

On Tuesday, the full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin resumed hearing of petitions seeking directions to the state government to allow wearing of hijab in classrooms.

Notably, this is the third day of hearing by the three-judge bench. The petitioner for girl students seeking order to attend classes wearing hijab will complete his submission through senior advocate Devdatt Kamat.

On Monday, he had argued that the government can’t deny fundamental rights to students in the pretext of managing law and order situations. He also objected to the powers given to the College Development Committee to decide on uniforms.

The HC bench had on Monday also refused to restrain media from reporting the proceedings as one of the counsel demanded that it will have effect on the elections of other states. The court had earlier given an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final court. The order banned both hijab and saffron shawls in the school and college premises.