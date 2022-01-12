Mangaluru: As many as 20 employees were hospitalized after a chemical leak in a fish processing plant at Baikampady, outskirts of the Mangaluru city. According to a report in news agency ANI, the incident took place at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area where at least 80 employees were present at the time of the incident.Also Read - Denied Loan, Karnataka Man Sets Bank on Fire; But Twist in Tale Emerges

Karnataka | 20 employees of a fish processing plant have been hospitalized after a chemical leakage at the unit in Baikampady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. 80 employees were present in the plant at the time of the incident: Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar pic.twitter.com/LlRYqkzxad — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Also Read - Karnataka Local Body Polls: Congress Outperforms Ruling BJP, Wins 498 Of 1189 Seats To Emerge As Single Largest Party

After the leak, 20 employees developed breathing problems after which they were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Also Read - Karnataka Bandh Called by Pro-Kannada Groups Withdrawn After Leaders Meet CM Bommai

Fire and emergency services teams were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, investigation is on to know the reason for the accident.