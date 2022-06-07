Bengaluru: Three people died due to consumption of contaminated water in Raichur. A solatium of Rs 5 lakh was announced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday to the families of the deceased. He has ordered a thorough probe into the matter.Also Read - Irritated With Power Cuts, Karnataka Man Goes to Electricity Office Everyday to Grind Masala & Charge Phone

Over the past week, at least 60 persons, including several children, have fallen sick and been hospitalised after consuming allegedly contaminated water supplied by municipal authorities.

According to news agency IANS, addressing media persons, Bommai said: "The state government has taken the case seriously. The KWSSB Chief Engineer has been ordered to conduct a thorough inquiry into the unfortunate incident and submit a report. The Deputy Commissioner of Raichur has been instructed to test the samples of drinking water in every ward of Raichur."

Water supplied from the Rampuru reservoir through a pipe to 35 wards in the city is suspected to have been contaminated by sewerage.

A police investigation too would be conducted to ascertain whether there were any lapses on part of the officials. Action would be taken against those responsible if any lapses were found, Bommai said.