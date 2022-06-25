Belagavi: In a shocking incident, seven aborted fetal remains stuffed in bottles were found floating in a drain under the bridge in Belagavi district on the outskirts of the Mudalagi village of Karnataka on Friday. The Police officials are suspecting an act of Foeticide. The incident came to light after the residents of Belagavi spotted the boxes near the Mudalgi bus stop. Police reached the spot and investigated further.Also Read - Bengaluru to Face Power Cuts From June 27 to June 29; Check Full List of Areas Here

The police have registered an FIR and will investigate all the possible angles. According to reports, all foetuses were said to be five-month-old and have been kept in the mortuary of the Belagavi Government Hospital.

"Seven fetuses were found in a canister. Five-month-old embryos were found to have fetal sex detection and murder. A team of officials will be formed and investigated immediately after informing the district authorities," Dr Mahesh Koni, District Health and Family Welfare Officer said.

He further said, “The detected embryos were stored in a hospital and then brought to the District Functional Science Center for testing.”

Further investigation is underway.