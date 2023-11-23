Home

7-Yr-Old Brahmin Girl Force-Fed Eggs At Karnataka Govt School, Family Claims; Probe Ordered

The child's father, Srikanth, said his daughter fell sick after being 'force-fed' eggs for over a week at the at KPS Primary School in Amrita village of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

Karnataka News: A seven-year-old Brahmin girl was allegedly forced to eat eggs by her teachers at a state-run school in a village of Shivamogga district of Karnataka, the child family has alleged. The incident came to light when the girl complained to her that she was being forced to eat eggs during the mid-day meal served at the school under the threat of punishment.

The child’s father, Srikanth, said his daughter fell sick after being ‘force-fed’ eggs for over a week at the at KPS Primary School in Amrita village of Hosanagara taluk near Shivamogga district. Srikanth accused the school administration of hurting the religious sentiments of his community as they belong to a Brahmin family and consuming any kind of non-vegetarian items, including eggs, is strictly forbidden as per their religious code.

Srikanth alleged that his daughter was pressured and forced to eat eggs despite her unwillingness and demanded strict action against the accused teacher as well as the headmaster of the school.

The family has filed a complaint with the Block Education Office (BEO).

However, the teacher named in Srikanth’s complaint has refuted the allegations and claimed his only goal was to motivate the child to eat healthy.

‘Manipulated, pressured to eat eggs’

According to the family, the teacher pressured the girl for a week to eat eggs and even threatened to hit her if she narrated the incident to anyone.

“There is an order from the government that children should be fed eggs, protein bars, and bananas. All parents should be called for a meeting on what food items can be offered for their children. My child told us that a teacher had been forcing her to eat eggs for the last one week,” the girl’s father claimed, according to a report.

He claimed that the child was pressured, threatened, and manipulated to eat eggs by the teacher. “The teacher told her nothing bad would happen if Brahmins consumed eggs,” he alleged.

The family’s complaint has also been forwarded to Karnataka Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, the Principal Secretary, the Deputy Director of the Education department and the local MLA.

Child asked for eggs, not forced

Meanwhile, the BEO and a midday meal attendant visited the school on Thursday to gather information about the incident and said that the child herself asked for eggs at lunch time and was not forced.

“According to the preliminary investigation, it has been noticed that the incident took place while the midday meal was being served. A group of students were sitting in a row for lunch. Meanwhile, the concerned teacher asked the students who wanted the egg. This kid also raised his hands along with his classmates to see that he was served an egg. However, no student was forced to eat eggs,’ a senior official of the education department said.

“We have taken the matter seriously, but based on the information we received, the student was not force-fed eggs. Deputy Director of Public Education Department (Shivamogga) Parameshwarappa CR said.

“We will check the report given by the block education officer and if there is any violation of the rules, we will take serious action against the concerned teachers,” he added.

"We will check the report given by the block education officer and if there is any violation of the rules, we will take serious action against the concerned teachers," he added.