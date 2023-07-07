Home

Karnataka

72-Yr-Old Man Walks Into Karnataka Assembly Posing As MLA, Arrested

Upon being confronted by marshals, the man said he wanted to attend the Budget Session and kept insisting that he was an MLA but could not back his wild claims with any evidence.

The Vidhana Soudha (File Photo)

Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, a man posing as an MLA walked into the Karnataka assembly and sat on the chair of a legislator for nearly 15 minutes before he was arrested. The man, identified as 72-year-old Thipperudra, sneaked into the House and loitered amongst the lawmakers before he was detained by the cops.

The man, identified as Thipperudra, a resident of Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, allegedly posed as Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, news agency PTI reported, quoting police sources. They said that he roamed the halls of the House for a while and also occupied the chair belonging to Devadurga MLA Karemma for around 15 minutes before being noticed by Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur.

Kandakur grew suspicious about the strange man and immediately informed the marshals of the House. The Speaker of the House was also informed about the intruder.

“On the day Siddaramaiah presented his historic budget, this historic incident too occurred where for the first time in the Karnataka assembly’s history a man sneaked into the Karnataka assembly,” Kandakur quipped.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) R Srinivas Gowda said the intruder gained entry into the assembly by identifying himself as an MLA.

“The marshals held him after confirming that he was an impersonator. He was handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police. We are interrogating him to find out the motive,” Gowda told reporters.

A police officer said it was difficult for the marshals deployed at the assembly to identify the legislators as there are many new faces.

The incident took place on a day when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tabled his record 14th Budget in state’s legislative assembly. This is the maiden budget of the newly-formed Congress government who seized power from the BJP in the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

