New Delhi: After the central government, Karnataka on Tuesday announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) under the 7th Pay Commission. The state government has revised the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 24.50% to 27.25% of Basic Pay with effect from 1″ January 2022. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the 2.75 percentage points hike will cost the government Rs 1,447 crores annually.

These orders will apply to the full-time government employees, zila panchayat employees, work-charged employees on regular time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions, and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

In its notification, the government said that the payment of arrears of DA shall not be made before the date of disbursement of salary for the month of March 2022. Also, the DA will be shown as a distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay for any purpose.

“The increase in Dearness Allowance admissible under this order is payable in cash. The payment on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise and above shall be rounded off to the next rupee and fractions less than 50 paise shall be ignored”, the order read.

Read the government’s full circular here

The announcement by Karnataka government comes merely a week after Centre approved a 3 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, which means an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the basic pay to compensate for the price rise.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 representing an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise,” the Cabinet had said.

The hike came at a time when petrol and diesel prices have been increased by oil companies by more than Rs 9.20 per litre in the last 13 days. DA is a component of the salary of employees particularly aimed at giving them relief from the impact of inflation. DR is given to pensioners.