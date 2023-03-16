Home

Salary Hiked For Govt Employees of This State by 20%. New Order to Be Effective From April 1

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the employees of transport corporations will also get a raise of 15 per cent in their salaries.

According to Karnataka government officials, the hike in salaries will come into effect from April 1.

Salary Hike Latest News Today: At a time when the Central government employees are waiting for a hike in their salary, the Karnataka government on Thursday made a big announcement and said it has decided to hike the salaries of employees of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state by 20 per cent.

Giving details, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the employees of transport corporations will also get a raise of 15 per cent in their salaries.

The decision to hike the salaries was made after several rounds of talks between the government and employees of KPTCL and ESCOMs, and transport corporations on the demand for wage revision.

CM Bommai said in a statement that the KPTCL and ESCOMs employees had demanded wage revision, and minister (Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar) and employees had held discussions for two to three days, following which the state has come to a decision. “I have agreed for 20 per cent wage revision, and orders will be issued in this regard,” Bommai said.

Giving more details, the chief minister said the transport department employees have been demanding a wage hike, stating that it has not happened for the last couple of years.

“After two to three rounds of discussion with Transport Minister B Sriramulu and officers, I have decided to revise their pay making a 15 per cent increase. Orders will be issued on this too,” he said.

According to Karnataka government officials, the hike in salaries will come into effect from April 1.

Employees of KPTCL and ESCOMs had withdrawn the protest call for Thursday following a discussion with the Chief Minister on Wednesday night.

Employees of KPTCL and ESCOMs had withdrawn the protest call for Thursday following a discussion with the Chief Minister on Wednesday night.