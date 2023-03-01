Home

Karnataka

7th Pay Commission to be Implemented in Karnataka, Says CM Bommai Amid Call For Strike From Today

7th Pay Commission to be Implemented in Karnataka, Says CM Bommai Amid Call For Strike From Today

7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said higher officials are in touch with the state government employees' association, and are holding talks about the implementation of 7th Pay Commission.

7th Pay Commission Latest News

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Amid a call by the state government employees to go on indefinite strike from March 1, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said higher officials are in touch with the state government employees’ association, and are holding talks about the implementation of 7th Pay Commission.

“I have already made it clear in the Assembly that the Seventh Pay Commission’s report will be implemented in 2023-24, and budget allocation for that is also made. I have also agreed with the demand to implement it by obtaining the interim report,” CM Bommai told Deccan Herald.

You may like to read

He further added that the state government is ready to implement 7th Pay Commission immediately and asked the Commission to give its interim report.

Earlier, government employees across Karnataka said they will launch an indefinite strike from March 1, demanding fulfilment of their various demands.

Due to the strike, most of the services, including OPD in government hospitals, BBMP office, and revenue offices are likely to be disrupted.

The state government employees have put forth three major demands including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report, reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and implementation of at least 40% of fitment facilities.

In this regard, over 5 lakh employees have threatened to go on a strike if their demands are not fulfilled.

CM Bommai further added that the state government has accepted the demand of the government employees to revise their pay after seeking the interim report.

He also said the instructions have been given to DG & IGP to strengthen city armed reserve police.

Addressing a Press conference on Tuesday, Union President CS Shadakshari stated that all government services will stop from tomorrow. “We will not budge to any efforts of compromise. The agitation will be taken back only if the government agrees to implement the 7th pay commission.”

He also stated that in the entire country, Karnataka government employees get the least salaries and other states have hiked the salaries long ago. “There is 39 per cent vacancy of posts. In spite of all the hard work, the state is in fifth position in terms of development,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.