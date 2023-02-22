Home

7th Pay Commission Must be Implemented: Karnataka Govt Employees Threaten Indefinite Strike From March 1

7th Pay Commission: The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association has given a seven-day deadline for the Besavaraj Bommai government to announce the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Karnataka government employees on Wednesday demanded implementation of 7th Pay Commission in the state and threatened to go on indefinite strike from March 1 if their demand is not met by the state government. In this regard, the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association has given a seven-day deadline for the Besavaraj Bommai government to announce the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The government employee association members took the decision at an “emergency executive meeting” on Tuesday evening. The meeting was called as two of their demands found no mention in the State Budget that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented on February 17.

“If the government fails to fulfil our demand within seven days, we have no option but to go on an indefinite strike,” CS Shadakshari, president of the association, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The state government employees association also demanded that the state should get an interim report from the 7th Pay Commission and implement at least 40% of fitment facilities before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections kicks in.

The association said Karnataka must follow the path of other states such as Jharkhand, Punjab, and Rajasthan to revert to the OPS by March 1.

The Karnataka government had in November last year constituted the 7th Pay Panel under the leadership of former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao. The panel was formed with a deadline of six months to submit a report. However, CM Bommai could not make any mention of it in the state budget, and employees are voicing their concern.

The state government employees feel that with polls due and the model code of conduct kicking in, the proposal would be shelved. The state employees also want the government to revert to the old pension scheme. These agitating employees say that unless CM Bommai makes a commitment to their demands in the house, they will not relent.

