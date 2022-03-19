Bengaluru: As many as eight people were killed and more than 20 were critically injured including students after the bus they were travelling overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Karnataka: White Stone Hill Collapses During Mining; Several Bengal Labourers Feared Trapped

As per initial reports, the bus was carrying 60 passengers and turned turtle after the driver lost control over it. Eight of the 20 injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Further details awaited.