80 Devotees From Karnataka Stranded On The Way To Amarnath Cave

At least 23 of the 80 are known to be from the Gadag district.

The pilgrims have been stranded six kilometres from the Panchtarni sanctuary. (Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Authorities stated on Saturday that bad weather had stranded at least 80 pilgrims from Karnataka on their way to the Amarnath cave trek. At least 23 of the 80 are known to be from the Gadag district. These pilgrims have been stranded six kilometres from the Panchtarni sanctuary. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed that all necessary assistance be provided for the safe return of pilgrims from the state, as per a report by news agency PTI. The pilgrims are stranded in a tent at Panchatarni at an elevation of 12,729 feet, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to provide all feasible assistance for their safe return.

What Caused the Sudden Crisis

An avalanche erupted roughly 10 km from the Amarnath shrine, trapping the pilgrims at the camp. The pilgrims had visited the cave shrine on July 4 and were on their way back. Army personnel are making every attempt to transport the pilgrims securely, as per a report in Publictv.

Gadag district administration & Police Working In Swing

Meanwhile, the Gadag district administration and police are working to ensure the pilgrims’ safe return. Deputy Commissioner B N Nemagouda stated that, in response to the pilgrims’ appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the army and the Centre’s special representatives are providing all possible assistance to those who are trapped, the report also said.

