A Tearful Goodbye: Bengaluru’s Iconic New Krishna Bhavan Takes Its Last Bow After 70 Years

New Krishna Bhavan’s legacy doesn’t end with its delectable cuisine and unique ambiance. It was a pioneer in adopting zero-waste practices, setting a shining example for the hospitality industry.

After serving dishes like button idli, green masala idli, masala dosa, and badam halwa for almost seven decades, one of Malleswaram’s landmark food joints, the New Krishna Bhavan restaurant will permanently shut its doors on today, December 6. Established in 1944, NKB was one of the oldest eateries serving Bengaluru and it was quite popular not just with the Malleshwaram residents but also otherwise.

The property, once home to this gastronomic establishment, has been sold to a renowned jewellery chain, paving the way for a forthcoming commercial establishment. New Krishna Bhavan was passed on to his son Sundar R. Prabhu and is currently owned by his son Sunil S. Prabhu. Like the ownership which has travelled across generations, the workers at the restaurant have also been around for just as long.

Speaking to The Indian Express at the restaurant, Sunil Prabhu, a third-generation family member managing the restaurant, said, “There was no particular reason to close down…but there is a time for everything. We have also been running this restaurant for a very long time…perhaps it is a bit of both.”

In the past, several old and iconic hotels have closed down in the city, making room for new businesses. However, the recent announcement of NKB’s shutdown has triggered a surge in crowds over the last few days. People were seen flocking to NKB to savour their final meal, capture a selfie, and engage in nostalgic reflections about their experiences at the hotel.

Some even paid a visit to the place one last time and tweeted, “One last visit to this Bengaluru’s famous iconic eatery New Krishna Bhavan in Malleshwara, before it goes down in history! #Bengaluru..”

“It is the end of an era today – Bangalore’s iconic New Krishna Bhavan restaurant closing down and Charlie Munger passing on. May their legacy be remembered for generations to come. In many ways, we grew up with both of them,” wrote X user Arun Ranganath.

However, New Krishna Bhavan’s legacy doesn’t end with its delectable cuisine and unique ambiance. It was a pioneer in adopting zero-waste practices, setting a shining example for the hospitality industry.

Rekha Chari, President of the Malleswaram Swabhimana Initiative (MSI), expressed, “NKB is as much a sentiment as Malleshwaram is to all of us old-timers. Recently, I had breakfast there, and it was bustling in the morning. Their signature items, including button idli sambar and neer dosa, were mouth-watering and simply delightful. In fact, our connection with NKB goes beyond just the food.”

