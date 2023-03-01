Home

Karnataka

Massive Setback For AAP In Karnataka: Party Vice-President, Ex-Bengaluru Top Cop Bhaskar Rao Joins BJP

Massive Setback For AAP In Karnataka: Party Vice-President, Ex-Bengaluru Top Cop Bhaskar Rao Joins BJP

A Karnataka-cadre IPS officer who took voluntary retirement to join the AAP in April last year. However, his terms with party's state convener Prithvi Reddy was not so cordial as there was a tussle between the duo over the state leadership.

New Delhi: In a major setback for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, former IAS officer and party’s Karnataka unit vice-president and Bhaskar Rao joined the BJP days ahead of assembly polls in the state. Rao’s decision to quit AAP comes at a time when party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 4 where he will address a rally in Davanagere.

“I think I can contribute more to BJP. It has huge pan-India presence. PM Modi’s vision inspired me to join the party. AAP isn’t distant to grow, they are in hands of a coterie, it’s shameful two of their ministers are in jail. There’s no clarity in party,” Bhaskar Rao told news agency ANI.

You may like to read

A Karnataka-cadre IPS officer who took voluntary retirement to join the AAP in April last year. However, his terms with party’s state convener Prithvi Reddy was not so cordial as there was a tussle between the duo over the state leadership.

Rao was also not happy about the recent re-organisation of the state unit as he was made the chairman of the manifesto committee. Speaking to The Indian Express, Rao said there was no “growth” in the party and his attempts to “transform” it had failed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.