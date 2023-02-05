Home

Aero India 2023: Non-Veg Food Consumption Is Permitted With Stringent Rules | Check Details

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Municipal Authority has imposed a ban on selling and serving meat or fish within a 10 km radius around Yelahanka air force station on account of the aviation scheduled between February 13-17.

“Proprietors of meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants are hereby notified that the sale of non-vegetarian food is prohibited within a 10 km radius of Yelahanka air force station from January 30 2023 to February 20 2023,” a public notice signed by the Joint Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) , Yelahanka zone, said.

But sighting lot of confusion among the public the authorities have released a notice clarifying certain norma on sale and consumption o non-veg. According to ANI report, consumption of non-vegetarian food may be permitted. However, stringent disposal measures of waste need to be ensured to mitigate bird activity in the vicinity of the airfield area towards safe conduct of Aero India 2023, said Station Aerospace Safety & Inspection Officer

#AeroIndia2023 | Closure of all meat/chicken/fish selling shops& slaughter houses within 10 kms radius of Air Force Station Yelahanka upto 20th Feb to be ensured: Station Aerospace Safety & Inspection Officer of Air Force Station Yelahanka to Joint Commissioner BBMP (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1vS4r0u5KV — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

A report published on CNBC TV18 said that besides providing an opportunity to showcase developments in the aviation industry and exchange ideas, the event would help further the government’s Make in India programme and give a fillip to the domestic aviation industry. In 2021, the participation in the event was somewhat affected due to Covid. Even then, delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated.