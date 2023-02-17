Home

Aero India 2023: Sticker Of Lord Hanuman Back On HLFT-42 Tail, After Being Removed

Days after the sticker of Lord Hanuman was removed from the tail, the image was back again on the last day of the Aero India exhibition.

Aero India 2023: Image of Lord Hanuman on the tails of the HLFT-42 full-scale model of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has made headlines. Few days back it was removed but, according to a report by news agency ANI, the image is back on the tail.

Three days ago, the display came up at the pavilion eliciting curiosity among onlookers. As it hit headlines, the defence PSU removed it without citing any particular reason.

The aeronautics body said at the time that they had decided to use Hanuman’s picture to display the power of the aircraft. The sticker was with a caption written below, ‘Storm is coming’ indicating the mighty prowess of the vehicle.

The HTFT-42 trainer aircraft has been kept at the HAL’s Hall-3 here at the five-day aviation exhibition.

India’s one of the biggest air shows has already commenced in Bengaluru on February 13. The 14th edition of Aero India has grabbed many eyes with the grand spectacle of its inaugural ceremony and the many exhibits of the aviation vehicle

The biennial event which completed its 14th edition in Bengaluru witnessed the largest participation of the contingent from the United States of America for the first time ever in Aero India.

Aerobatics performed by the metal birds enthralled the onlookers who had gathered in huge numbers on the last day at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in the city.

India’s indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, light combat helicopters and light utility helicopters developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited were part of the show.

