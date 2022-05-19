New Delhi: Karnataka’s health sector will receive a boost after the Centre gave a green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the state. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday where the latter had given approval for setting up AIIMS in the state.Also Read - Karnataka Rains: Downpour Continues in Dakshina Kannada, Schools Announce Holiday For Second Day

The Karnataka Minister had earlier submitted a request to the Union Government to establish an AIIMS in the state to enhance public healthcare and medical education infrastructure. “I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance the state’s health and medical education,” Sudhakar said.

AIIMS in Karnataka: Top Developments