AirAsia Takes Off Without Karnataka Governor For Being ‘Too Late’, Airline Issues Statement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday reportedly faced an embarrassment after AirAsia staff refused to let him board a flight to Hyderabad for being ‘late’. Gehlot was supposed to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon from Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport from where he was to visit Raichur by road to attend a convocation.

A source familiar with the development told newindianexpress.com that the airline staff felt the governor was “too late” to be permitted inside the aircraft, while multiple sources denied any delay on his part. Gehlot left for Hyderabad by another AirAsia India flight after 90 minutes.

As soon as the AirAsia India flight I5972 arrived, Gehlot’s luggage was loaded in it. However, there was said to be a delay in Gehlot reaching the terminal, the sources told PTI. By the time he could reach from the VIP lounge to take the flight, the plane took off for Hyderabad to reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 2.05 pm.

The protocol officers of the Governor have lodged a complaint at the Airport police station, a police officer told PTI requesting anonymity. Meanwhile, AirAsia has launched an investigation on the issue. The airlines said that it sincerely regrets the incident and will take appropriate action after a thorough investigation.

Air Asia issues statement

“We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor’s Office to address the concerns,” AirAsia was quoted as saying in a statement by NDTV.

“Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor’s Office.” the airlines said.

