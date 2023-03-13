Home

Airhostess Dies After Falling From Building In Bengaluru. Techie Boyfriend Held On Murder Charges

The incident took place at an apartment in Renuka Residency society in Koramangala - a plush suburb in the city. The deceased has been identified as Archana Dhiman, who had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai just four days prior to the accident.

Archana Dhiman died after falling from a 4-storey building in Bengaluru. (Twitter)

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old air hostess died after falling from the balcony of a 4-storey building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The cops have arrested the boyfriend and a murder case has been registered against him. The incident took place at an apartment in Renuka Residency society in Koramangala – a plush suburb in the city. The deceased has been identified as Archana Dhiman, who had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai just four days prior to the accident. She was staying with Adesh, who is a techie working in a software firm in the city.

According to the initial probe, the couple met on a dating site and were in a relationship for the past six months. During the interrogation, Adesh revealed that they used to fight a lot. They were drinking on the night of the accident when she slipped from the balcony of the building, Adesh told cops. She was later rushed to a hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead.

The cops have filed a murder case against accused Adesh over suspicion of his involvement in the woman’s death. The accused has been sent to police custody while the post-mortem results are awaited.

