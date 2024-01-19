Home

Karnataka

‘Aisa Hota Rehta Hai Mukhyamantri Ji’: PM Taunts Siddaramaiah Amid ‘Modi-Modi’ Chants | WATCH

‘Aisa Hota Rehta Hai Mukhyamantri Ji’: PM Taunts Siddaramaiah Amid ‘Modi-Modi’ Chants | WATCH

PM Modi remarked to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, 'Mukhyamantri Ji, aisa hota rehta hai' as loud 'Modi-Modi' chants echoed at the event when the Prime Minister took the podium.

PM Modi addresses the inauguration event of the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka News: ‘Mukhyamantri Ji, aisa hota rehta hai’ (Mr Chief Minister, this happens a lot), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hurled a playful taunt at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as loud ‘Modi-Modi’ chants filled the hall during the inauguration event of the state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru.

Trending Now

Deafening ‘Modi-Modi’ chants echoed at the event as the Prime Minister took the podium. Acknowledging the crowd reaction, PM Modi remarked to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, ‘Mukhyamantri Ji, aisa hota rehta hai’.

You may like to read

A video clip of the light-hearted moment was shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "Mukhyamantri ji aisa hota rehta hai," says PM Narendra Modi to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as people chant 'Modi-Modi' during the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/hrzWIUAyIJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

PM Modi inaugurates Boeing campus

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated the cutting-edge Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru. Spread over 43 acres of land and built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crores, the BIETC campus is the Boeing’s largest such investment outside the US.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Built with an investment of Rs. 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the USA https://t.co/fyqfbhQpAQ pic.twitter.com/W7LJ3tVVLi — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Addressing the event, PM Modi asserted that India aims to reduce its offshore dependence on aircraft leasing and financing and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in Gujarat’s GIFT City will help in realizing it.

“We are working to simplify aircraft leasing. We endeavour to reduce India’s offshore dependence on aircraft leasing and financing. So, we have set up IFSCA. The benefit of this will be reaped by the entire country,” Modi said.

Govt working to boost aviation sector

The Prime Minister noted that India is currently the third largest domestic civil aviation market, with volume more than doubling in the past decade.

“UDAN scheme has helped a lot. In the coming years, the domestic air traffic will further rise. Looking at such a huge demand, our airlines have placed a massive order for aircraft. India will give new energy to the global aviation market.”

PM Modi said to further boost India’s aviation market, the government is encouraging states to reduce taxes on aviation fuel.

Indian women blazing trails in aviation

The Prime Minister also launched the Boeing Sukanya Program which aims to support the entry of women across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.

The program will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector. For young girls, the program will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. The program will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots.

Talking about women’s participation in the aviation sector, PM Modi noted that 15 percent of Indian pilots are women, which is thrice the global average.

“Be it fighter pilots or civil aviation pilots, Indian women are leading today. I can say with pride that 15 per cent of our total pilots are women. To put this into context, this is thrice the global average,” he asserted.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi says, "Even in the aviation and aerospace sectors, we are creating new opportunities for women. Be it fighter pilots or civil aviation, today India is leading in terms of women pilots. I can proudly say that of the total Indian… pic.twitter.com/CwuBjy13ph — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

India will build ‘aircraft of future’

Prime Minister Modi also expressed confidence that an ‘aircraft of the future’ will be built by India one day at the Boeing campus.

“India will one day develop ‘aircraft of the future’ from this particular centre,” he said, congratulating Boeing management.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi says, "In the last 10 years, India's aviation market has completely transformed. Today every aviation stakeholder is filled with new energy. Today India has become the third largest domestic aviation market in the world. The number… pic.twitter.com/oKpG2PHruw — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Bengaluru is the city which connects aspirations with innovations and achievements. It’s the city that connects India’s tech potential to global demands. This new Global Technology Centre of Boeing will strengthen the identity of Bengaluru.” This campus is a stamp of approval for Indian talents, he added.

He asserted that the Boeing campus will help Indian youth to learn new skills in the aviation sector.

PM Modi also apprised the gathering that the number of operational airports in India rose from around 70 to now 150 since year 2014.

“We have not only new airports but also improved our efficiency manifold,” PM Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.