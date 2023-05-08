Home

Aland Assembly Election 2023: Congress And BJP Poised For Close Battle As JD(S) Gears Up

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 233841 eligible electors, of which 121625 were male, 112180 female and 36 electors of the third gender.

Aland Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. The seat falls under Kalaburagi district and is a part of Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. In the upcoming Karnataka polls, Aland will witness Maheshwari Wale from JD(S) vs B R Patil from INC vs Subhash Guttedar from BJP.

The Karnataka Elections will commence on May 10th and results will be announced on 13 May. In 2018, Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating B R Patil of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 697 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhagwanth Khuba registered a massive victory from Bidar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 116834 votes by defeating Eshwar of the Indian National Congress.

Aland Assembly Election 2023:

Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded BR Patil as their candidate for the upcoming polls, the saffron camp, on the other hand, has given the ticket to Subhash Guttedar. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is a new entrant in the election, fielded Shivkumar Khed as their candidate, and Maheshwari Wale is contesting the election on the JD (S) ticket.

Aland Assembly Election 2018:

The BJP candidate Guttedar Subhash Rukmaya, in 2018 Assembly election, won the seat with a margin of 697 votes against the Congress candidate B R Patil. Patil secured 76,118 votes, while Subhash secured 76,815 votes, thereby winning the election. The third place was secured by JD (U) candidate Arunkumar C Patil, who secured a total of 2,213 votes.

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: Key Details

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.