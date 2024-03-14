Home

Karnataka

Amid Bengaluru Water Crisis, Some Hotels Offer To Host Rain Dance, Pool Parties On Holi, Residents Express Concern

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Some of the prominent hotels in Bengaluru such as Aloft Hotel are offering free and unlimited colours and rain dance as its main attraction even as the city is facing the worst water crisis ever.

Bengaluru Water Crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Even as the city continues to battle water crisis, several hotels in Bengaluru have offered to host rain dance and pool parties on Holi this year. In the wake of these developments, several Bengaluru residents expressed concern over such parties and highlighted that it will only worsen the water crisis in the city. These residents also slammed such parties and tagged Karnataka CM and other concerned authorities on social media and asked them to look into the matter.

Some of the prominent hotels in Bengaluru such as Aloft Hotel offers “free unlimited colours and rain dance” as its main attraction, with tickets starting as low as Rs 49 for kids and going up to Rs 2,600 for a group of eight people. As per the hotel advertisement, the party is on March 23, 24 and 25).

Hotels Offer Rain Dance, Pool Party on Holi

Another hotel Radha Hometel in Whitefield is also offering a pre-Holi party with “free colours and rain dance set up” on March 24 and 25, priced as low as Rs 99 for kids and Rs 2,999 for a group of 10.

Yet another hotel Jayamahal Palace Hotel in Bengaluru is offering two Holi parties. Hello Holi on March 25, the hotel is offering “non-stop fun activities, unlimited colour, rain dance and exciting games along with DJ ”.

Hotel Leroy Grand said it is offering the “Biggest pool rooftop open air holi party” from March 22 to March 26.

Worst Water Crisis Ever in Bengaluru

There are several other hostels which are offering similar Holi parties with water and colour and those hotels include The Park Bangalore, Skydeck by Sherlock, Hotel Royal Orchid, Sidewalk bar and kitchen.

The development comes at a time when the Bengaluru is battling the worst water crisis in the city ever. The crisis has become so severe that it is forcing some of the tech employees to flee to their hometowns. Some residential societies, where there is limited the consumption of water, are also imposing fine on residents over misuse of water.

Several Bengaluru residents expressed their concern over such parties and said it will only worsen the water crisis in the city.

Check What They Said?

@siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar @swaccha_bbmp Please ban large scale Holi celebrations in Bangalore in view of the recent water shortage crisis. Holi gatherings at hotels/resorts/parties etc. will lead to more water wastage. 🙏🏻#Bengaluru #WaterCrisis #Karnataka — Sham Singh (@ShamInvincible) March 11, 2024

As water crisis worsens in Bengaluru, techies advocate ‘work from home town’. https://t.co/EDpuP6iJzT — Gautham Machaiah (@GauthamMachaiah) March 10, 2024

Holi Parties galore all across Bengaluru.

Imagine the amount of Water needed for Rain Dances & post Clean-ups.

Govt yet to ban for this year. pic.twitter.com/xfJazN772B — Sudhir (@sudhir21271) March 10, 2024

Holi and sundowner parties are still scheduled to happen in Bengaluru while many are struggling to even have enough water for drinking and hygiene ????? How's this not a problem??? @BBMPCOMM @BBMPSWMSplComm should take a urgent call !!! — random_x (@random_viewx) March 11, 2024

On Wednesday, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has prohibited the use of drinking water in swimming pools. The board said that violation of the order will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.

