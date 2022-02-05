Bengaluru: As the controversy over hijab took political colour in the state over the past few days, the Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order to ban wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges. The move as it seems has been taken to end the hijab (head scarf) controversy in education institutions in the state.Also Read - Amid Row Over Hijab In Karnataka, Group of Students Turn Up Again In Saffron Scarves to College | Watch

“Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice,” the government order said. Also Read - Karnataka Eases COVID Curbs; Theatres, Gyms, Swimming Pools to Function at Full Capacity. Full List of Relaxations Here

The order from the state government said that the students have to wear the dress chosen by the College Development Committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of the pre-university colleges, which come under the pre-university education department. Also Read - Don’t Want Educational Institutions To Become Warfield Of 2 Communities: Karnataka Govt On Hijab Row

“In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn,” the order said.

The state government further in the order noted that the KEA-1983 had explained that all students should wear a common uniform so that they should belong to a common family and behave in a manner that there is no discrimination. The order also said that the second pre-university or the 12th standard is crucial for the students in their life.

“However, the education department has noticed that in some education institutions, the boys and girls have started behaving according to their religion, which hurts the equality and unity,” it added.

The order also cited the rulings of Supreme Court and various High Courts in India in favour of uniform.

It must be noted that the controversy in the beginning was restricted only to Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts as Muslim girls started attending classes wearing Hijab. In the protest, the Hindu students started attending classes wearing saffron scarves around their neck. Gradually the issue started spreading to other parts of the state where Muslim girls demanded permission to attend classes wearing head scarves.

The issue of Hijab had snowballed into a major controversy with political parties striving to derive mileage over it.

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow ‘Talibanisation’ of education institutions.

The hijab’ controversy in Udupi district of Karnataka on Saturday spilled into the streets with a group of students of two junior colleges at Kundapur taking out a procession in the town wearing saffron shawls demanding ban on headscarves on the campuses.

In view of the prevailing tension, a holiday was declared for the R N Shetty college after a meeting of college management and the police. Security has been tightened in the town, police sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)