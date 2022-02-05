Bengaluru: Amid ongoing protests in Karnataka over the entry of girls wearing hijab to the classroom, a group of students again on Saturday marched to their college wearing saffron scarves. Videos from Kundapur in the Udupi district showed boys and girls donning the scarves over their college uniforms and raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while going to college.Also Read - Karnataka Eases COVID Curbs; Theatres, Gyms, Swimming Pools to Function at Full Capacity. Full List of Relaxations Here

In recent weeks, the protests over hijab have made national headlines and also triggered debates, with political parties attacking each other over the matter. Also Read - 'Hijab is Our Right' Trends on Twitter as Netizens Highlight Plight of Girl Students in Karnataka

One of the video clips showed Muslim students standing in a separate queue wearing headscarves over their uniforms. A police vehicle was also seen stationed near the college. Also Read - Don’t Want Educational Institutions To Become Warfield Of 2 Communities: Karnataka Govt On Hijab Row

Here’s are the videos:

In a Hindu majority country, these girls wearing Saffron scarf were denied access to education by a RSS backed fascist Govt.

Let that sink in.#Karnataka #HijabisOurRight pic.twitter.com/SYAYnB9Put — Vikas Gupta (@Sychotix) February 5, 2022

Hindu students in Karnataka, India wearing Hindu Right-wing’s saffron scarves opposing Muslim women students’ wearing of hijabs! A nation has lost its mooring! pic.twitter.com/zJn1BpmT4a https://t.co/PKnAxrMjru — Natramizhan (@Natramizhan) February 5, 2022

As per the video, the police officials were seen breaking groups of saffron-clad protestors who gathered near what appears to be a market area and raised slogans.

Earlier videos showed students of the Government Junior College in headscarves, arguing with their principal, Ramakrishna GJ after they were denied entry into the campus.

Talking about the matter, officials have told NDTV that the college rules allow students to wear the hijab in class but not during lessons.

On Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said children should “neither wear the hijab nor saffron scarves” in school.

“Schools are the place where children belonging to all religions should learn together and imbibe a feeling that we are not different, and all are children of Bharat Mata,” Jnanendra had said.

In the meantime, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week.

With the issue snowballing into a major controversy spreading to other educational institutions, and the matter coming up before the High Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and top government officials, regarding the government’s stand.

As per the updates, the Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

In another incident, Muslim girl students of the Kundapur PU college, who reached the institution wearing the hijab, were stopped at the gate by the principal.

A number of Hindu students, mostly boys, came to college wearing saffron shawls, as a counter to the Muslim girls wearing hijabs.