Bengaluru: Amid the threat of the third wave of coronavirus, 33 students and one staffer of Whitefield School in Bengaluru have tested positive for coronavirus. Due to the outbreak, the authorities conducted Covid-19 tests on all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school. As per the reports test results of 174 students and staff members are still awaited. The infected children are aged less than 18, while the staff member is fully vaccinated.

The infected children are studying in high school and higher secondary grades. The district authorities have deputed a taluq health officer and a medical officer on duty to monitor the medical condition of the children.

As a precautionary measure, the school has shifted back to online classes again in the wake of the outbreak. The school authorities said that children have been sent back to their homes. The boarding school also has international students and they will also fly back to their respective countries soon.

Meanwhile, 182 people, including medical students and staff of Karnataka’s SDM College have tested positive for coronavirus. If reports are to be believed, most of the infected people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and were showing no symptoms of Covid-19.

Reports claimed that nearly 200 students had attended the party which was organized a few days ago. “The students were fully vaccinated… We will be sending a few samples for genome sequencing to check if there’s a new variant,” NDTV quoted health commissioner D Randeep as saying.