Home

Karnataka

Amit Shah Agreed To Give 4 Lok Sabha Seats to JD(S) As Part Of Understanding With BJP, Says Yediyurappa

Amit Shah Agreed To Give 4 Lok Sabha Seats to JD(S) As Part Of Understanding With BJP, Says Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that, as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

BS Yediyurappa said Amit Shah has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats to the JD(S).

Bengaluru: BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.

Trending Now

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that, as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

You may like to read

“BJP and JD(S) will have an understanding. Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats,” to the JD(S)),” the four-time Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “this has given us great strength and this will help us in winning 25 or 26 Lok Sabha seats together.”

Recently JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda had indicated that the party will contest Lok Sabha polls alone.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) emerged victorious in one seat each.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES