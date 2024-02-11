Home

Amit Shah Shares ‘Magic Formula’ To Win All 28 Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP's Mysuru cluster consists of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segments.

Mysore, Feb 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav program, in Mysore on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Amit Shah’s Magic Formula: Karnataka with 28 Lok Sabha seats is a crucial state as far as getting to the majority mark of 272 and beyond is concerned. In this regard, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given state BJP leaders a “winning formula” to ensure that the BJP and its ally the JD(S) win all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The magic formula given by Amit Shah is, “converting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity into votes”. This was conveyed by Karnataka BJP unit President BY Vijayendra said on Sunday.

BY Vijayendra was speaking to reporters after the home minister met with state BJP core committee members and leaders of the party’s Mysuru cluster in Mysuru. He also informed that no discussion on candidate selection was taken and that the seat-sharing terms with the JD(S) will be decided by the top leadership of both parties.

“Amit Shah’s Mysuru visit was successful. He said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls the situation is favourable for the NDA to win all 28 seats in Karnataka. He gave suggestions regarding our plan of action in converting Narendra Modi’s popularity into votes and said efforts should be made to increase votes by 10 per cent in every booth,” said Vijayendra adding that all the leaders who attended today’s meetings are confident that if Shah’s plan of action is implemented effectively at booth level, the BJP and JD(S) can win all the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“We too have assured him (Shah) that we will work together unitedly as per his guidance,” he said.

The BJP had won 26 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls including that of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent supported by the party from Mandya. The Congress and the JD(S) won one seat each as the two were in an alliance at that time.

Responding to a question on seat sharing between the BJP and the JD(S), Vijayendra said, “It will be discussed by state leaders of the party and leadership of both parties at Delhi level. No discussions have happened today about it. However, Shah has given a message that everyone has to work together, irrespective of who the candidate is.”

Stating that Shah has given suggestions about formulating an action plan, he said it cannot be shared with the media. “By implementing his suggestions, we will show the results,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)