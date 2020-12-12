Bengaluru: Workers at a iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka’s Bengaluru went on a rampage on Saturday at the Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation over salary related issues, police said. Also Read - iPhone Production in India Likely to go Up This Year as Tata Sons Eyes Phone Plant in Tamil Nadu

Police said employees at the facility in the Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district, about 51 kilometers from Bengaluru, rampaged through the plant premises overturning cars and damaging furniture besides other things. Also Read - Chinese Boy Who Actually Sold His Kidney to Buy iPad & iPhone is Now Bed-Ridden & Needs Dialysis to Survive

A police officer said workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with ‘salary related issues.’ Also Read - Pre-Booking of Apple iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro Starts in India: Check Cashback Offers, Price

According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident. When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident and claims on ‘salary issues.’

A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid ‘on time’ besides concerns over ‘many deductions’ from their salary.

Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.

(With PTI inputs)