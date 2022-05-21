Hyderabad: Another shocking case of ‘honour’ killing has come to light in Hyderabad, where a 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife’s relatives, in public, over his inter-caste love marriage. The victim, who has been identified as Neeraj Kumar Panwar, was stabbed to death by five men, in front of his father, near the busy fish market in the Begum Bazar area under Shahinayathgunj police station limits on Friday night. The young businessman was reportedly on his way home, along with his father Rajender Panwar, after closing their shop in the Begum Bazar area, when the assailants, said to be relatives of his wife, attacked him from behind on his head with a granite stone. As he fell down, they stabbed him with a sickle used to cut coconut, news agency IANS reported.Also Read - 'My Husband Would Have Been Alive If...': Wife Of Man Killed Over Interfaith Marriage In Hyderabad

Panwar, a resident of Kolsawadi in the Begum Bazar area had a love marriage about one-and-a-half years ago with Sanjana (20), a resident of the same area but belonging to another caste. They have a one-and-a-half months ago child together. As Sanjana’s family was against the marriage and reportedly developed a grudge against Neeraj.

A case has been registered & search operation has been launched for the accused persons. Neeraj and Sanjana(his wife) had an inter-caste marriage which might be the reason behind the attack. We are suspecting her family members' involvement but yet to be ascertained: Satish Kumar pic.twitter.com/WtwOXMJTUt — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

As per the IANS report, Sanjana’s family members were allegedly planning the murder for the last six months. For one week they conducted a recee to know Neeraj’s movements from the shop to his house. Since the weather on Friday was cloudy and there were not many people on the road, they decided to execute the plot. The assailants came on two bikes and escaped after committing the crime. Police shifted Neeraj to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Traders gathered on the road and staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused and stringent punishment. They called for a bandh in Begum Bazar on Saturday.

Police examined CCTV footage and picked up a few suspects. Working on some clues, police on Saturday apprehended four accused at Gurumitkal in Karnataka, about 150 km from Hyderabad.

According to the victim’s relatives, he had approached the police a year ago seeking protection as he was facing threat to his life from his wife’s family.

This was the second honour killing in Hyderabad in less than a month. On May 4, a 25-year-old man was hacked to death in Saroornagar over an inter-faith marriage. Billapuram Nagaraju was murdered in public in front of his wife by her brother and another relative. Nagaraju had married Ashrin Sultana after the latter eloped with him early this year.