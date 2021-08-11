Bengaluru: Bringing back the prediction that the COVID third wave will hit the children hard, nearly 242 children have tested positive for Covid-19 in five days in Bengaluru as Karnataka reported 1,338 new cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.Also Read - Delta Variant Hits Australia: Over 60% Population Under Lockdown as Covid Cases Shoot up

As per the data from the Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 242 children below the age of 19 tested positive in the last five days. However, the experts in the state have warned that the third wave of Covid-19 has already started.

The BBMP data further showed that 106 children below the age of 9 years and 136 children between 9 and 19 years have tested positive in the last five days in Bengaluru. On the other side, the health department of the state has warned that the cases among children may rise in the coming days.

Speaking to News 18, one health department official said the number will “triple” within a few days and “there is a great danger”. “All we can do is protect our children from this virus by keeping them inside the home. Children will not have much immunity compared to elder ones. It is highly recommended to parents that they keep children inside home and follow all the Covid-19 norms,” the official said.

In the wake of these developments, the Karnataka government has taken strict action and has ordered night and weekend curfews in all the districts, and entries to Kerala-Karnataka, Maharashtra-Karnataka borders have been restricted. The state government has also ordered that those who can show their RTPCR test of less than 72 hours are allowed to enter the state.

As per reports, the Karnataka government is likely to impose a partial lockdown from August 16.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,21,049 and death toll to 36,848. Out of 1,338 new cases reported on Tuesday, 315 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 492 discharges and 3 deaths.

Out of 31 deaths reported on Tuesday, 8 were from Dakshina Kannada followed by Uttara Kannada (4), Bengaluru Urban and Hassan (3), Kolar and Mysuru (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 378, followed by Bengaluru Urban (315), Chikkamagaluru (93), Udupi (92) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,097, followed by Mysuru 1,74,081 and Tumakuru 1,18,343.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,06,980, followed by Mysuru 1,70,545 and Tumakuru 1,16,415.