Hassan: A shocking incident of animal cruelty has surfaced from Karnataka where police found the bodies of dozens of monkeys that were poisoned to death and managed to rescue a few. More than 60 monkeys were poisoned, packed in gunny bags, and thrown away in Sakleshpur area of Karnataka's Hassan district late on Wednesday night.

According to Sakleshpur Police, only 14 monkeys could be rescued from the lot, while around 46 died due to poisoning.

“At least 46 monkeys were found dead at Sakleshpur in Karnataka’s Hassan district late on Wednesday night. Fourteen were rescued from the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest that the monkeys were poisoned. A case has been registered,” police said.

(With inputs from ANI)