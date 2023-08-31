Home

Karnataka

‘Scooty-Rider Kicked My Car, Came To Fight’: ISRO Scientist Victim Of Bengaluru Road Rage | Watch

The video shared by Ashish Lamba showed the man getting down from his two-wheeler, approaching the ISRO scientist's car and kicking it twice.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: An ISRO scientist became the victim of a road rage incident on the streets of Karnataka’s Bengaluru when the scientist, Ashish Lamba, was on his way to the office at the space agency’s headquarters in the state capital. The incident took place on Tuesday, when a man riding a two-wheeler halted his vehicle in front of Lamba’s car, approached the vehicle, kicked it twice while making threatening gestures and shouting obscenities in Kannada.

The scientist’s ordeal was captured on his car’s dashboard camera and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms. Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lamba wrote: “Yesterday (while) going to ISRO office, near (newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on (a) Scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly… we had to brake (suddenly).”

The 9-second video clip from the car’s dash cam shared by Lamba showed the man with his shirt unbuttoned getting down from his two-wheeler, approaching the scientist’s car and kicking it twice while making threatening gestures and seemingly shouting profanities in Kannada.

The man, who seems to be in his early 20s, then drives off following the brief yet frightening altercation.

“He came to our car started fighting. He kick my car two times and flew. Kindly please do the needful,” Lamba, who works for the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO, wrote in another post on X while tagging the official handles of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner as well as the Bengaluru Police.

@blrcitytraffic @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice Yesterday during going to ISRO office,Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake. pic.twitter.com/xwDyEy2peA — Aashish Lamba (@lambashish) August 30, 2023

Responding to the video of the incident shared by Lamba, Bengaluru Police said they have informed the concerned police officers. “Noted, we (have) informed (the) concerned police officers.”

Scientists chased by sword-wielding men in Bengaluru

The incident comes a day after reports surfaced of a scientist being chased and attacked by a motorcycle-borne gang in Bengaluru last week. The victim, Ashutosh Singh, a scientist working for the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), claimed that he was chased by the sword-wielding attackers on August 24 while commuting on the Ravuthanahalli Main Road.

The bike-borne assailants allegedly shattered the windows of Singh’s car and threatened him with swords.

A narrow escape from local goons on Aug 24, 12:45 AM at Rauthanahalli Main road. They tried stopping my car, chased with swords, shattering back glass. Traumatized by the delayed police response. Seeking justice, lodging FIR at Madnayakanahalli PS today. urgent action is needed! pic.twitter.com/xPxmqhLiiS — Ashutosh Singh (@ashuvishen) August 27, 2023

“A narrow escape from local goons on Aug 24, 12:45 AM at Rauthanahalli Main road. They tried stopping my car, chased with swords, shattering back glass. Traumatized by the delayed police response. Seeking justice, lodging FIR at Madnayakanahalli PS today. urgent action is needed!,” Singh wrote on X while sharing a picture of his car with its windows smashed.

