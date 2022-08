Bengaluru: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has warned the consumers of fraudulent messages or phone calls claiming to be from electricity department saying the power supply to their houses will be disconnected owing to payment failure. The warning was issued after several consumers claimed that they responded such messages or calls and have lost their money.Also Read - Bengaluru to Face Power Cuts on on August 21, 22; Check List of Affected Areas

In recent days, several people register complaints with the cyber crime police regarding such incidents Following such incidents.

"Dear Consumers, do not fall prey to SMS/ phone calls claiming to be from BESCOM. Take precautions during your online activities and keep yourself safe from fraudsters," BESCOM tweeted.