Home

Karnataka

Attention Bengaluru! Namma Metro’s First Driverless Metro Arrives In Your City, To Operate On Yellow Line

Attention Bengaluru! Namma Metro’s First Driverless Metro Arrives In Your City, To Operate On Yellow Line

According to BMRCL, the train will operate on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL, running from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board.

In a major move towards transforming commutation in the country, the first driverless metro train has arrived in Bengaluru. The train, comprising six coaches, arrived at Hebbagodi depot on Wednesday. The driverless metro train was manufactured in China and shipped to a port in Chennai. From there, it was transported to Bengaluru’s Electronic City, which is known as the IT hub of South Bengaluru. The coaches were then transported by road from Chennai port to their final destination.

Trending Now

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the train will operate on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL, running from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board. Out of the total 216 coaches, 90 coaches will be deployed on the yellow line, while the remaining coaches will be divided between the Purple and Green lines.

You may like to read

The introduction of the driverless metro train is expected to revolutionize the public transportation system in Bengaluru. With advanced technology and automation, these trains will provide a safe and efficient mode of travel for the commuters. The driverless operation will eliminate human errors and ensure a smooth and punctual journey.

A BMRCL officials told news agency PTI that the coaches were manufactured in China and shipped to Chennai. From there, they were transported to the Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City. The depot will serve as a base for the maintenance and operations of the driverless metro train.

“We have ordered 216 cars of which 90 will operate on the Yellow line forming 15 trains. The one which has arrived is a prototype,” BMRCL said.

The Yellow Line of the Namma Metro is part of its Phase-II expansion and will have a total of 16 elevated stations. The Yellow Line which covers a distance of 18.8 km was started in 2017. It was originally scheduled to open in January 2023, but due to the delays in construction, it was deferred first to April 2024 and now to July this year.

Currently Delhi Metro operates driverless trains on both the Pink Line and Magenta Line. The under-construction Golden Line of the Delhi Metro between Aerocity and Tughlakabad will also have driverless train operation once it is completed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.