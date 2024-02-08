ATTENTION Bengaluru: Namma Yatri To Soon Launch Cab Services In Your City; Check Rates, Other Details Here

Home

Bengaluru: Namma Yatri, a Bengaluru-based mobility app, is set to launch cab services in the Silicon Valley of India. This move will put them in direct competition with established players like Ola and Uber. What sets Namma Yatri apart is its zero-commission model, which has already been successful with their Yatri and Yatri Sathi cab services in Kochi and Kolkata respectively. While the official announcement and launch dates are yet to be finalized, the Namma Yatri team has confirmed that their cab services in Bengaluru will also follow the zero-commission model, similar to their auto-rickshaw services. This unique approach aims to offer customers multiple transportation options, including public transport and cabs, according to their preferences.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the Namma Yatri team said, “Our vision is to offer customers multiple transportation modes according to their preference, including public transports and cabs. Cabs are already operational in Kochi and Kolkata, while the Metro service is live in Chennai. Regarding other cities (including Bengaluru), we will announce more details once the plans are final.”

Namma Yatri cab services rates

It is worth noting that Namma Yatri’s cab services will comply with the recently revised fixed fares set by the Karnataka government for cab operators. These uniform fares were introduced on February 3, 2022, and are categorized based on the cost of the vehicle. For cabs valued under Rs. 10 lakhs, the fixed fare for a minimum distance of four kilometers will be Rs. 100, with an additional cost of Rs. 24 per kilometer, according to a report in The Indian Express.

For vehicles priced between Rs 10-15 lakh, the fixed fare is Rs 115 with each additional km costing Rs 28. Cabs priced Rs 15 lakh or more will have a fixed fare of Rs 130 for the minimum four km distance, with each additional km costing Rs 32, the report added.

Taxis operating between 12 am and 6 am can levy an additional charge of 10 per cent, as per the notification. Taxi operators and aggregators are allowed to collect GST and toll charges from the consumers.

In addition to launching cab services in Bengaluru, Namma Yatri is also considering introducing a nominal subscription fee for cab drivers. However, this will only be implemented if there is sufficient demand in the city.

As Namma Yatri expands its services to Bengaluru, it aims to disrupt the cab aggregator market with its zero-commission model. With a focus on empowering service providers and providing customers with a range of transportation options, Namma Yatri is poised to make a significant impact in the Silicon Valley of India. Stay tuned for more updates on the official launch of Namma Yatri’s cab services in Bengaluru.

In Kolkata, where Namma Yatri has launched only cab services, the platform has over 14 lakh registered users and over 32,000 enabled drivers who have till date earned Rs 41 crore. In Kochi, the app has recorded a combined customer user base of 2.7 lakh, with over 8,000 cab and auto-rickshaw drivers on board.

