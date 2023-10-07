Home

Karnataka

WATCH: 6 Charred To Death As Massive Blaze Razes Bengaluru Firecracker Godown

Six people were charred to death after a massive fire engulfed a firecracker godown in Attibele, Bengaluru on Saturday.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Bengaluru: At least six people are confirmed after a massive fire completely gutted a firecracker godown-cum-shop in Attibele area in Anekal taluk of Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Saturday. According to officials, six people were charred to death while, four others, including the owner of the firecracker shop grievous sustained burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

An official said one of the injured who received critical burn injuries in the inferno has been referred to another hospital for specialized treatment.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm, police said, adding firefighters are at the spot.

Visuals of the massive fire which are doing the rounds on social media showed the building engulfed in towering flames as plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the inferno fill the surrounding areas.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a firecracker shop in Attibele, Karnataka; several fire tenders are at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/goxkrVBN6D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2023

Vehicles parked outside the premises, presumably belonging to the firecracker unit, can also be seen on fire, another video showed.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Attibele. Several fire tenders were present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/HcAzWItPVZ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2023

Flames and towering clouds of black smoke can be seen emanating from the charred building even in videos shot from a fair distance.

10 persons were killed after #Fire breaks out at a #firecracker shop in #Attibele on #Karnataka #TamilNadu border ; several fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eIeGCkJdGr — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, police said they have recovered the bodies of six workers from inside the shop while searches are on to ascertain if more people are still trapped inside the structure.

“Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out. We have recovered six charred bodies from the spot. Search operations are still underway to ascertain if anymore employees are still trapped inside the gutted shop,” Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi told news agency PTI.

“Five fire engines have been pressed into operations and the fire is under control now,” he added.

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were stored in the godown for the upcoming Deepavali festival. It caught fire and started exploding, police said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

