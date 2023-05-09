Home

Karnataka

Badami Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Retain Its Bastion In Close Contest With BJP

Congress has fielded Bheemasen B Chimmannakatti from the party bastion against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shantha Gowda Patil.

Badami Assembly Election 2023

Badami will see Hanumanthappa B. Mavinamarad from JD(S) vs Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti from INC vs Shantha Gowda Patil from BJP for the upcoming Karnataka Elections. The upcoming Karnataka Polls will commence on May 10th and results will be announced on Mayt 13th. In 2018, Siddaramaiah of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating B Sreeramulu of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1696 votes.

The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.Badami comes under Bagalkot district of Karnataka State.

Badami Assembly constituency falls under the Bagalkot Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda won from Bagalkot Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 168187 votes by defeating Veena Kashappanavar of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.

Badami Constituency 2023: Key Contests

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Shivrayappa Jogin and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has given the Badami ticket to Hanumanthappa B Mavinamarad.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: Key Details

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

