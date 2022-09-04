Bengaluru: Bengaluru IT companies suffered a lost of ₹225 crore on August 30 as their employees were stuck in the traffic for around five hours in heavy flood situation that brought the city down on its knees that day. The Outer Ring Road Companies Association had written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 01 about the loss and the urgent need to redevelop the infrastructure of the city.Also Read - Karnataka High Court Quashes KEA Note on 2020-21 Pre University Students

The poor infrastructure of the ORR has now reached a crisis level, they said in the letter. "It is estimated that over a half a million people are employed on the Outer Ring Road stretch, starting from Krishnarajapuram to the Central Silk Board area in Bengaluru. The 17 km stretch is also providing direct and indirect employment to over a million people and has a great contribution to the economy of the state."

"It is appalling that there is no focus on the development of infrastructure in this particular area. The recent collapse of Bengaluru's infrastructure is now a global concern and is also questions the growth of the city," the letter said.

The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.

POOR INFRASTRUCTURE BRINGING DOWN EFFICIENCY

President of the ORRCA, Manas Das and Vice-President, Archana Tayade told the Mint, “ORR IT generates revenue of USD 22 billion per annum, which is 32 per cent of Bengaluru’s revenue, and is the highest tax contributor”.

“The inadequate infrastructure on ORR has now reached a crisis-level. Even though only 30 per cent of ORR population has returned to working from office, the collapse of the infrastructure has drawn global concern over the city of Bengaluru’s ability to handle further growth” the association said.

The office-bearers said the member-companies had to trigger emergency business plans and work from home or pass on critical work to locations outside of Bengaluru and Karnataka, thus causing a dent in the economy of the city and the State.

According to them, there were several examples of planned road infrastructure and initiatives being stalled which has only aggravated the issues on ORR. The ORRCA pointed out that in 2019, the then chief minister visited ORR and approved several projects to ease pressure on ORR traffic.

DETAILED PLAN FOR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

The association has alleged that the development process in the city has been slow and that it is in the collective interest of ORRCA and the government that Bengaluru infrastructure issues are addressed with a short/midterm and longer-term view to sustain the growth, as these companies will seek alternate destinations if the situation does not improve.

The ORRCA demanded that a report should be published on the current gap in infrastructure and utilities that is unable to meet the demand of this corridor.

They also asked the government to provide short-term, medium and long-term plan to address challenges with timelines and convene a joint coordination committee compromising on all civic authorities chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary to review infrastructure improvement plan versus progress in monthly coordination meetings.

The ORRCA appealed to the government to expedite improvement projects on key arterial roads to ORR such as Old Airport Road, ITPL Road and Varthur Road as they are regularly used by their staff and general public.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-affected areas in Outer Ring Road of Bengaluru and assured to fix all the civic issues soon. He has even ordered the officials to remove properties and encroachments blocking storm water drains in the city.