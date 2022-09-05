Belagavi/Karnataka: A Lingayat seer was found dead at his mutt in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Monday. Basava Siddalinga Swami—seer of Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Math was found hanging at his residence. He is a disciple of Shivamurthy Sharanaru— the accused seer from Karnataka in a sexual assault case. If reports are to be believed, the seer was upset over a video in which two women were seen discussing the alleged cases of sexual assault in some mutts in Karnataka. Police have recovered a purported suicide note and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind his death.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains LIVE: India's 'Silicon Valley' Turns Into Lake, Residential Areas Flooded; Traffic Badly Hit

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru Sent to Judicial Custody Till Sept 14

Earlier in the day, a local court remanded accused Lingyat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru to a nine-day judicial custody till September 14 in connection with alleged rape of minor girls in the mutt. Also Read - Video: Massive Traffic Jam on Bengaluru's Marathahalli-Silk Board Road Brings City to Standstill | WATCH

The Second District and Sessions’ Court of Chitradurga also adjourned the hearing of bail petition of the accused seer filed on medical grounds to September 7. It also directed the prosecution to file objections to the bail petition before September 7. Also Read - Rohini SHOCKER: Unemployed, 25 Year-Old Ends Life After Killing Mother, Leaves 77-Page Suicide Note

As per the court’s direction, the accused seer would be lodged in the district prison of Chitradurga where the security has been tightened.