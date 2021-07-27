Bengaluru: In a significant development, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the BJP Legislative Party meeting on Tuesday announced that Basavaraj S Bommai will be the next chief minister of Karnataka.Also Read - Who is Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's New CM?

Reacting to the development, Basavaraj S Bommai said that it is a big responsibility in the given situation and added that he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. "It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance," Bommai said.

As Basavaraj S Bommai was selected as the next chief minister of the state, his predecessor BS Yediyurappa said the party unanimously elected him as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. He said that Bommai will work hard under PM Modi's central leadership.

“Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Earlier in the evening, BJP’s central observers — Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy – took part in the meeting of the BJP MLAs in Bengaluru and elected Basavaraj S Bommai as new leader of Karnataka. The observers met Yediyurappa, who is now the caretaker Chief Minister, at his official residence, ahead of the legislature party meeting.

Earlier in the day, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh along with state president Nalin Kumar Kateel also met Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “As per the parliamentary board’s directions at the legislature party meeting the leader will be elected.”

Also appreciating Yediyurappa government’s “good job” in the last two years, he said, “it has worked for every section and sector. He (Yediyurappa) has had a long experience in party organisation and the government. Party will continue to get his guidance and will reap benefits from his experience.”

Among those whose names were doing the rounds from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to which Yediyuyrappa also belongs, are Basavaraj S Bommai, Murugesh Nirani, who were his colleagues, in the dissolved Cabinet and also MLAs Arvind Bellad and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Names from the Vokkaliga, another dominant community, include BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, R Ashoka and C N Ashwath Narayan, who had served as Minister and Deputy Chief Minister under Yediyurappa.