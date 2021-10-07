Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued strict guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations from October 11 to October 15. In its guidelines, the municipal body has said the idol size shall not exceed four feet and there shall not be more than 50 people at a time during prayers. In view of the COVID-19 scenario in Bengaluru city, the civic body has set the guidelines to be followed by the Durga Puja Associations.Also Read - These Special Trains Will Start in West Bengal on Occasion of Durga Puja

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not: Also Read - Durga Idols Dressed in Gold Saree, Installed With Gold Eyes at Kolkata Pandal

The size of Goddess Durga’s idol shall not exceed more than 4 feet

The idol shall be sanitized thoroughly

One idol should be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone.

Only basic prayers and rituals are allowed

Shall not allow more than 50 people at a time during prayers

Distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers are prohibited

Association shall issue invitation cards for guests at specific time slot so as not to breach 100 numbers at a time

Association should not allow more than 10 people at a time for Devi boron on Visarjan day

Queue for Devi boron must follow social distancing norms

Sindur khela should be restricted within 10 members at a time

No DJ/Dhak/ Drums during visarjan procession

Visarjan to be done at public tank/immersion pond as identified and permitted by zonal joint commissioner and police

Soon after the guidelines were issued by the BBMP, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday dubbed the restrictions imposed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) on Durga Puja in the wake of Covid-19 as “discriminatory, arbitrary and illogical”. Also Read - Bengaluru Issues Fresh Guidelines For Durga Puja, Restricts Gathering to 50 During Prayers | Complete List of Guidelines Here

“It is highly regrettable that the administration imposes such harsh, arbitrary rules only during celebrations of Hindu community and turns a blind eye towards celebrations of other faiths. This discriminatory imposition of restrictions is condemnable and patently unconstitutional,” he asserted.

Surya has stated that he has spoken to BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and asked him to revisit Durga Puja rules. “He (BBMP Commissioner) assured me that these rules will be reviewed forthwith and sentiments of devotees will be given utmost importance,” he said.

The BJP MP has said that the restrictions imposed through the order regarding the size of the idol appears to be taken without any logical relevance.

“It is beyond the understanding of any reasonable person as to how the size of the idol is related to the spread of the Covid-19 virus. There is no basis for this decision of allowing idols that are only 4 feet or below. This is prima facie arbitrary and devoid of any merit,” he added.

“The restriction on dhol, drums takes away the very fervour of joy and celebration. None of these rules has an established connection with the spread of the virus,” Surya alleged.

The BJP demanded the commissioner to prepare a “more inclusive, and logical set of rules” that are necessary for pandemic management only and “not regulate ways and means of celebration, which is best decided by the devotees”.