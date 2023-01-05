6 Dead, 16 Injured As Vehicle Carrying Devotees Rams Into A Tree In Belagavi; CM Bommai Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

6 people died after their vehicle rammed into a Banyan Tree. 16 people have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment.

Belagavi: As many as six pilgrims were killed and 16 have been injured after a vehicle carrying 23 passengers rammed into a banyan tree and toppled off the road on Thursday early morning. According to the police, the road mishap occurred near the Chunchanura village in Belagavi district.

Chief Minister, Basvaraj Bommai expressed his condolences o the bereaved and has granted an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next in kin of the deceased. “The families of the deceased will be given Rs five lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the authorities have been directed to take appropriate measures for the treatment of the injured,” Bommai tweeted.

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ ರಾಮದುರ್ಗ ತಾಲೂಕಿನ ಹುಲಕುಂದ ಗ್ರಾಮದಿಂದ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಸವದತ್ತಿ ಯಲ್ಲಮ್ಮ ಜಾತ್ರೆಗೆ ತೆರಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ವಾಹನ ಅಪಘಾತಕ್ಕಿಡಾಗಿ 6 ಜನ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿ, ಹಲವರು ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿರುವ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುಃಖವಾಯಿತು. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿಯೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumavva (25), Deepa (31), Savitha (17), Supreetha (11), Indiravva (24) and Maruthi (42).

All were were travelling towards the famous Saundatti Yallamma Temple from Hulanda village. The incident happened when the Bolero vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle while negotiating a curve after the driver lost control and also rammed a banyan tree before toppling.

According to IANS report, few minutes after they boarded the accident took place killing five persons on the spot and another died while being taken to the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident had taken place due to the rash and negligent driving.

A Case has been registered with Katakola police and further investigation is underway.