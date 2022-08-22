Bengaluru/Karnataka: Bengalureans had to face a harrowing time tomorrow as the parts of the city might face power disruptions between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday, August 23. The power supply will be disrupted in order to carry out some maintenance work undertaken by Bengaluru’s power supply department BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited). For the unversed, the BESCOM has several large-scale projects that have been put on hold, due to the monsoon showers.Also Read - Attention Bangalore Peeps! BESCOM Cautions Consumers Of Electricity Bill Payment Scam

List of areas where power will be disrupted tomorrow