Bengaluru/Karnataka: Bengalureans had to face a harrowing time tomorrow as the parts of the city might face power disruptions between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday, August 23. The power supply will be disrupted in order to carry out some maintenance work undertaken by Bengaluru’s power supply department BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited). For the unversed, the BESCOM has several large-scale projects that have been put on hold, due to the monsoon showers.Also Read - Attention Bangalore Peeps! BESCOM Cautions Consumers Of Electricity Bill Payment Scam

List of areas where power will be disrupted tomorrow

  1. Avalahalli
  2. Anjanapura
  3. Brookes Layout
  4. BDA Layout 8th Phase
  5. Royal County Layout
  6. Deepak Layout
  7. Vaddarapalya
  9. Srinivasa Reddy Layout
  10. Narayana Nagara
  11. BCCH Layout
  12. Thalaghattapura
  13. Judicial Layout
  14. Vakil Layout
  15. Vajarahalli
  16. BSK 6th Stage
  17. BSK 8th phase BDA Layout
  18. Raghavapalya
  19. Gundu Thopu
  20. 8th Block Anjanapura
  21. Weavers Colony
  22. Amruthnagara
  23. SP Thota
  24. Vaddarapalya
  25. Kembathahalli

These areas to face partial intermittent power outages between August 23-27

  1. Garebhavipalya
  2. Lakshmi Layout
  3. Raghavendra Layout
  4. New MICO Layout
  5. Vajpeyee Nagar
  6. Hosur Main Road
  7. Begur Main Road
  8. Sriram Nagar
  9. Hongasandra Village
  10. Balaji Layout
  11. Velankini
  12. Doddathogur Village
  13. Vinayaka layout
  14. Celebrity Paradise Layout
  15. Konappana Agrahara Village
  16. NGR layout
  17. Gulbarga Colony
  18. Silk Board Junction
  19. Parts of Bommanahalli
  20. AMR Tech Park
  21. Electronic City and surrounding areas
