Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday clarified that decision on compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from ‘at-risk’ countries has not been made as of now. It further added that even if a person tests negative for covid-19 it is not necessary that the person will be allowed to go out without an institutional quarantine. “Any decision taken in this (compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from ‘at-risk’ countries) regard would be after due consultation of experts and in conformity with Government of India and State govt guidelines,” reads the clarification letter of BBMPAlso Read - Will Ravichandran Ashwin Join CSK? Spinner's Response Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction is Pure Gold

The central government has added several countries to the “at-risk” list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection. The countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel. Also Read - CUCET FAQs: DU Undergraduate Admissions Through Entrance Test From 2022 | How Marks Will Be Calculated

Under the new norms, passengers coming from “at-risk” countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from December 20th onwards. The six airports are Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan to Shaheen Afridi; Pakistan Cricketers Who Could Have Broken The Bank at IPL Auction

Also, two percent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

Omicron cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday reported 5 more cases of the omicron variant, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8. All five were fully vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

“Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa,” Karnataka health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Karnataka panel seeks curbs on new year revelries

The Karnataka government’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has recommended against New Year Celebrations that would draw large crowds. TAC has advised the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose the Code of Criminal Procedure’s Section 144 from December 22 to January 2, along with night curfew between 7 pm and 5 am from December 30 till January 2 in Bengaluru. It also made a case for not allowing revellers to gather on roads and in public places.