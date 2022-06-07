Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has introduced AI-driven assistance robots to enhance passenger experience. The robots will provide a variety of services including information on flight status, passenger convenience services, directional assistance, retail and F&B information.Also Read - Era of Machines! Robots Now Wipe Tables, Sort Trash & Open Doors at Google Offices

Currently at the trial stage, these 10 robots have been deployed at the airport to help guide passengers and answer basic queries, the airport authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The robot count will be increased in a calibrated manner and further developed over a period in terms of functionality and features, after gauging customer feedback," the statement said.

BLR Airport has partnered with Artiligent Solutions Pvt. Ltd., specialists in AI and Robotics, to model the robots and creating a customised passenger services software. “The default language of communication will be English, with additional regional and international languages in the offing,” the airport authorities said.

Bangalore International Airport Limited Chief Operating Officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said, “Pre-empting passenger requirements and complementing new-age technology with a focused customer-centric team approach has been our winning combination”.

They shall navigate autonomously through the terminal and escort passengers to their desired locations. If due to any reason, the robot is unable to answer queries, passengers shall be immediately connected to the ‘Airport Help Desk’ via video call, on the robot screen itself.