Bengaluru: A bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the architect of Bengaluru city, will soon be unveiled at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who made the announcement, had already inspected the construction site where the 108-feet statue will be unveiled. Bommai said the Kempegowda statue will be an inspiration for all the development works undertaken by the state government in Bengaluru which is growing at a rapid pace.
Karnataka CM Bommai on Friday visited the construction site for the mega statue after returning from Delhi where he signed as one of the proposers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders for the nomination papers of the party candidate, Draupadi Murmu, in the Presidential Poll.
Kempegowda’s bronze statue at Bengaluru airport: All you need to know
- The Karnataka government intends to unveil the 108-feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowd along with the inauguration of the Terminal-2 of the Bengaluru airport.
- The statue of Kempegowda is in its final stages of completion and will be revealed for the public at the earliest, Karnataka CM Bommai said.
- The construction of the massive Kempegowda statue is underway at a heritage park sprawling over 23 acres of land in the Bengaluru airport premises.
- The statue weighing 220 tonnes would be tallest statue of the great visionary who built Bengaluru, the Karnataka chief minister said.
- In May, a sword weighing around 4,000 kg arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Delhi to adorn the massive statue of Kempegowda.
- Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is known as the chief architect of Bengaluru city. A scholar and successful ruler, the state observes Kempegowda Jayanthi every year on his birth anniversary and there are annual award ceremonies held too under his name. It is said that Kempegowde always envisaged a futuristic city and this statue is a way to highlight the life of the visionary.