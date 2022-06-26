Bengaluru: A bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the architect of Bengaluru city, will soon be unveiled at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who made the announcement, had already inspected the construction site where the 108-feet statue will be unveiled. Bommai said the Kempegowda statue will be an inspiration for all the development works undertaken by the state government in Bengaluru which is growing at a rapid pace.Also Read - Show of Strength: Droupadi Murmu Files Her Nomination For Presidential Election In Presence of PM Modi, Cabinet Ministers

Karnataka CM Bommai on Friday visited the construction site for the mega statue after returning from Delhi where he signed as one of the proposers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders for the nomination papers of the party candidate, Draupadi Murmu, in the Presidential Poll.

Magnificent statue of Shree Nadaprabhu Kempegowda work in progress near Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli today Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai visited the construction site.#KIALAirport #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/7CAeH3UXyl — Manjunath_P (@group_mvm) June 24, 2022

Kempegowda’s bronze statue at Bengaluru airport: All you need to know